Dr Naomi Wolf Says She Was Denounced After Linking Women's
Health Problems With The Covid Jab.
https://rumble.com/v1pjktl-dr-naomi-wolf-says-she-was-denounced-after-linking-womens-health-problems-w.html
The first section of an interview recorded over two days October 4th, 2022.
Dr Naomi Wolf joins Mark Steyn to discuss being ridiculed after linking problems with women's health with the Covid jab in 2020.
Part 1 of 2.
The Rick Steyn program on GB News continues to find some more straight answers about the plandemic and Dr Wolf provides the truth.
Part 2 of 2 can be found here:-
https://rumble.com/v1pjlmh-dr-wolf-speaks-after-facing-widespread-criticism-for-covid-research-linking.html
Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 515, Freeview 236, YouView 236
Listen on DAB+ Radio
Original Source:-
https://youtu.be/3wdQ3qCGN7s
Download the GB News App to watch live wherever you are, catch up with all our shows and get the latest news from the GBN family. https://www.gbnews.uk/freegbapp
Please find lots more on my main channel.
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
Dr Naomi Wolf, joins Mark Steyn, GB News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.