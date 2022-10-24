Create New Account
Dr Naomi Wolf Says She Was Denounced After Linking Women's Health Problems With The Covid Jab.
The first section of an interview recorded over two days October 4th, 2022. 

Dr Naomi Wolf joins Mark Steyn to discuss being ridiculed after linking problems with women's health with the Covid jab in 2020.


Part 1 of 2.

The Rick Steyn program on GB News continues to find some more straight answers about the plandemic and Dr Wolf provides the truth.


Part 2 of 2 can be found here:-

Dr Naomi Wolf, joins Mark Steyn, GB News

