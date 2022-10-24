Dr Naomi Wolf Says She Was Denounced After Linking Women's Health Problems With The Covid Jab.



https://rumble.com/v1pjktl-dr-naomi-wolf-says-she-was-denounced-after-linking-womens-health-problems-w.html





The first section of an interview recorded over two days October 4th, 2022.

Dr Naomi Wolf joins Mark Steyn to discuss being ridiculed after linking problems with women's health with the Covid jab in 2020.





Part 1 of 2.

The Rick Steyn program on GB News continues to find some more straight answers about the plandemic and Dr Wolf provides the truth.





Part 2 of 2 can be found here:-

https://rumble.com/v1pjlmh-dr-wolf-speaks-after-facing-widespread-criticism-for-covid-research-linking.html





Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 515, Freeview 236, YouView 236

Listen on DAB+ Radio





Original Source:-

https://youtu.be/3wdQ3qCGN7s





Download the GB News App to watch live wherever you are, catch up with all our shows and get the latest news from the GBN family. https://www.gbnews.uk/freegbapp





Please find lots more on my main channel.

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter





Dr Naomi Wolf, joins Mark Steyn, GB News