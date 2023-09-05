The Manifest Presence of God (Part 2)

February 28th, 2021
The key to experiencing God's presence and power is obedience. God's Spirit will dwell with those who obey his commands and love His word. Do you love righteousness and abhor sin as the Lord does?
Faith = Obedience
Unbelief = Disobedience
