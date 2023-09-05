Create New Account
The Manifest Presence of God (Part 2)
Fire & Grace Church
February 28th, 2021

The key to experiencing God's presence and power is obedience. God's Spirit will dwell with those who obey his commands and love His word. Do you love righteousness and abhor sin as the Lord does?

Faith = Obedience

Unbelief = Disobedience

