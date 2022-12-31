Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Winners & Losers of 2022- Looking Ahead to 2023! Resistance Chicks New Year Special
52 views
channel image
Resistance Chicks
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

We invite you into our home for a LIVE 2022 year review! We're going to go over some of the TOP stories from this year- come and join is in the live chat on Facebook, Rumble or Dlive and tell us what YOU think the top stories of this year were and what you think is coming in 2023! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/winners-losers-of-2022-looking-ahead-to-2023/



NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!


For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC


For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC


Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!


Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks


BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks


Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks


Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks


Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks


Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620


Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ETSundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%


Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!


Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com


Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!


Keywords
new yearresistance chicks20232022 year in reviewtop stories of 2022new year special

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket