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C Blues/Funk Accompaniment you can practice soloing over
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17 views • December 06, 2020
Give it two 4-counts and go! I've also written an easy starter Blues guitar solo to be released soon with an upcoming lesson, using universal patterns to help organize your solo options. Online guitar and piano lessons available; contact Noel at [email protected]
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