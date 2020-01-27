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Exposed Deep State Plan To Use Bioweapons For Total Control - Harry Vox - Investigative journalist (Aired 21st Oct 2014)
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Biological warfare as a tool of depopulation oppression and tyranny

Exposed: deep state plan to use bioweapons for total control


Original title:

US PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS TO CREATE PRISON PLANET

by Harry Vox, www.voxnews.com, www.helenofdestroy.com


Publication date 2010-10-31

Usage Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 4.0 International

The Deep State and their criminal conspirator "Think Tank" the Rockefeller Foundation, concocted as script for the intelligence agencies to follow. The script is to use biological warfare to usher in the final solution to total human enslavement. And we can see every day the evidence of their plans in action.

Addeddate 2020-01-27 20:38:15

https://archive.org/details/usplantousebioweaponstocreateprisonplanet

https://archive.org/details/@voxnews

http://voxnews.com/



US Plan to Use Bioweapons to Impose Martial Law Quarantines as their Final Solution for Total Control

*

The US military-industrial police state has never hesitated to sacrifice the lives of Americans in order to achieve its goal of locking down control of all movement - not just in & out of the country but within the country. Bioweapons, as the Rockefeller Foundation gleefully pointed out way back in 2010, are a fantastic way to convince an already-mentally-supine population to yield control of their physical forms to the state's machinations as well. While the interview in this video was recorded in 2014 as an Ebola outbreak ravaged west Africa, Vox's observations are if anything even more applicable to 2020's coronavirus outbreak, which has set western powers salivating as China sets into motion its enviable (if you're a power-mad sociopath) state control machinery to quarantine some 50 million people behind a 'cordon sanitaire' that authorities admit has already allowed carriers of the virus to slip out ahead of its imposition - meaning this massive crackdown on free movement serves no purpose other than as a giant human experiment in what liberties a population will thoroughly trash for the fleeting illusion of security.

spoiler alert: too many. documents referenced can be found at:

Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development https://archive.org/details/pdfy-tNG7MjZUicS-wiJb/mode/2up

National Security Memorandum 200, Dec 10 1974


https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf

The Novel Coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, is Highly Contagious and More Infectious Than Initially Estimated

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.02.07.20021154v1





CDC patent on EboBun (Ebola Bundibugyo) virus https://patents.google.com/patent/CA2741523A1/en

content like this is prone to sudden disappearance, so in addition to clicking LIKE, SHARE, & SUBSCRIBE, please DOWNLOAD & REUPLOAD to your own channels - it is very important that this information be spread as widely as possible before it's too late & we're undergoing temperature checks to leave our homes. anyone who believes this is irresponsible speculation should spare a thought for air travel circa 1999. this video is mirrored at https://bitchute.com/helenofdestroy & at https://archive.org/details/@voxnews . more of Vox's content can be found at voxnews.com





Rockerfeller foundation 2010 release of their intentions and spell to bring it to life. Learn their ways. Give it no power and don't speak it with fear.

the US military-industrial police state has never hesitated to sacrifice the lives of Americans in order to achieve its goal of locking down control of all movement - not just in & out of the country but within the country. Bioweapons, as the Rockefeller Foundation gleefully pointed out way back in 2010, are a fantastic way to convince an already-mentally-supine population to yield control of their physical forms to the state's machinations as well.

while the interview in this video was recorded in 2014 as an Ebola outbreak ravaged west Africa, Vox's observations are if anything even more applicable to 2020's coronavirus outbreak, which has set western powers salivating as China sets into motion its enviable (if you're a power-mad sociopath) state control machinery to quarantine some 50 million people behind a 'cordon sanitaire' that authorities admit has already allowed carriers of the virus to slip out ahead of its imposition - meaning this massive crackdown on free movement serves no purpose other than as a giant human experiment in what liberties a population will thoroughly trash for the fleeting illusion of security. spoiler alert: too many.

Scenario's for the future of technology - Rockerfeller Foundation





https://www.ripoffreport.com/report/cia-central-intelligence/coronavirus-biological-1491338

https://archive.is/wip/jBgsy

https://web.archive.org/save/https://www.ripoffreport.com/report/cia-central-intelligence/coronavirus-biological-1491338
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19harry vox
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