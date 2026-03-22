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Why Bible-Believing Christians Must Not Accept the Existence of Extraterrestrials
JD Rucker
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The Bible’s creation account centers exclusively on Earth and humanity, leaving no room for intelligent extraterrestrial life.

Salvation through Jesus Christ applies specifically to fallen mankind, making alien redemption scenarios incompatible with Scripture.

Government-documented UAP and UFO sightings are real and unresolved in many cases, yet official reports find zero evidence of extraterrestrial technology.

What many perceive as alien visitors or craft are far more consistent with demonic manifestations, fallen angels, or advanced human programs.

Ephesians 6:12 identifies our true adversaries as spiritual forces operating from “high places,” not beings from distant planets.

The spiritual veil separating our physical reality from the unseen realm explains countless encounters once labeled extraterrestrial.

Satan transforms himself into an “angel of light,” and his minions have long deceived humanity through signs and wonders.

Bible-believing Christians must discern these phenomena through the unchanging Word of God rather than cultural speculation.


Read More: https://discern.tv/why-bible-believing-christians-must-not-accept-the-existence-of-extraterrestrials/

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