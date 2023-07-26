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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 25
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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34 views • July 26, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 25

▪️Ukrainian surface drones carried out the attack on the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship “Sergey Kotov” southwest of Sevastopol.

During the raid, both enemy drones were destroyed and the ship was not damaged.

▪️Ukrainian Su-24M bombers hit Crimea with three Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

A collecting point of damaged vehicles near Kremnivka came under fire.

▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut's defense, fierce fighting continues in the southwestern part of Klishchiivka.

Despite the AFU's numerical superiority, Russian soldiers continue to hold back their onslaught.

▪️In the Avdiivka sector, the AFU periodically launch counterattacks on Russian positions.

At the moment, all attempts at an offensive by the AFU are only resulting in heavy losses in personnel and equipment.

▪️The enemy continued to launch massive strikes from barrel and rocket artillery on the Donetsk agglomeration.

Residential houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged in the capital of the republic: two people were killed and four others were injured.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU unsuccessfully tried to breakthrough the defenses near Staromairs’ke and Urozhaine.


In turn, Russian troops launched a series of counterattacks from the direction of Pryyutne.


▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy advanced northeast of Robotyne, suffering significant losses.


Russian artillery is shelling at the AFU, preventing them from gaining a foothold in the area.


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russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
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