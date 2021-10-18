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That Cuckoldry Video
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26 views • October 18, 2021
Addendum: The extreme other side of the argument, meanwhile, is when people like Coach Red Pill think you're a cuck because you've agreed to raise a child that's not your own, even if you also have your own children with the mother (like Sargon and his stepdaughter). While he's technically correct since the term "cuckold" comes from a species of bird that puts its own eggs into other birds' nests to trick them into raising their offspring, humans are not birds. We're obviously capable of developing family-like relationships with people who aren't out family. CRP's philosophy is something like "A man whose woman has sex with other men, is like a man who is raising another man's child in order to gain access to the mother", and there's some logic to it, but the obvious counter-argument to that is "a mature enough person would be able to handle it". Ironically enough, that's the same logic that ACTUAL cucks use to justify their fetishes as being a part of a stable healthy relationship when they're obviously not, but it makes more sense in this situation because one, being a parent, even to a child that isn't yours, is an easier role to fulfill than being the eternal third wheel, and two, the severity of what is being asked of the "cucked man" is significantly less. But I guess the redpill community doesn't understand exceptions or nuances.
tldr - sargons a cuck :^)
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That Cuckoldry Video
#Cuckoldry #Sargon #AkkadDaily #SargonOfAkkad
tldr - sargons a cuck :^)
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
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That Cuckoldry Video
#Cuckoldry #Sargon #AkkadDaily #SargonOfAkkad
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