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Dr Robert Malone - A MATTER OF LIFE & DEATH
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1096 views • December 15, 2021
Dr Robert Malone is a Physician and Scientist and he is the architect of the MRNA vaccine technology.
He has powerful statements here about using this technology on children. In fact, he strongly recommends that CHILDREN DO NOT TAKE THIS VACCINE because of the extreme recorded dangers of the vaccine to children's health
He has powerful statements here about using this technology on children. In fact, he strongly recommends that CHILDREN DO NOT TAKE THIS VACCINE because of the extreme recorded dangers of the vaccine to children's health
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