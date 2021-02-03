Pt 6 I AM ANNOUNCING THE COMING OF JESUS AT THE RAPTURE Revelation never before revealed until now

he following video reveals supernatural revelations never before revealed until today and once again by our Father in heaven.



REVELATION ONE

On the very day and month Jesus arrives at the Rapture means RAPTURE.



Jesus arrives at the Rapture on the Jewish Calendar on the 7 month and 26th day which is called Tishrei the 26th.



If you add the 7 month and the 26th day on the Jewish calendar together you arrive at the number 726.



In the Strong's concordance 726 in Greek means Harpazo which translated to English means RAPTURE.



On the English Calendar the Rapture takes place on 9-26-2026.



People are you listing to me?

This revelation hardly ever get's greater then this!



This kind of Revelation Knowledge only comes by once in all eternity.

We only have one last days before Jesus comes and this is it.



My advice,

Wake up Church of the Living God your Lord returns on September 26, 2026.

I am the Ranger watching over you all the way home.

Ranger