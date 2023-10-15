Create New Account
🇱🇧🇮🇱 Lebanese Hezbollah footage of attacks on Israeli bases in response to shelling in Lebanon the day before .
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago

Hezbollah fighters, using anti-tank systems, 107-mm rockets and mortars, hit a number of military infrastructure facilities.

Source @Intel Slava Z

