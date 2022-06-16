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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Evil Plotters And Their Fires.
Proverbs 16:27 (NIV).
27 A scoundrel plots evil,
and on their lips it is like a scorching fire.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wicked plan evil,
organize it with others when needed,
and execute their criminal plots.
"Scorching fire" not only describes their words,
but also their deeds, and, of course, their fate.
https://pc1.tiny.us/495t9ad9
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