South Africa Roars At Terrorist Marxist Racist Supremacist Israel- Votes To Cut Off Ties After Jerusalems Diplomatic Stunt.

The war in Gaza has triggered a full-blown diplomatic fight between Israel & South Africa. In a tit-for-tat move, South African lawmakers voted in favour of closing down the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria and suspending all diplomatic relations. President Cyril Ramaphosa also lambasted Israel and accused it of war crimes and genocide in Gaza.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.