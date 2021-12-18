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12/18/2021 -- Global Earthquake Update on current seismic unrest -- Don't be scared, be prepared
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514 views • December 18, 2021
What the heck is going on.. ?! Idk, I'm just here to report the quakes, and tell you where to watch next.
Merry Christmas to everyone who celebrates the holiday! And Happy New Year to all !
Cheers and much love!
The truth shall prevail.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Merry Christmas to everyone who celebrates the holiday! And Happy New Year to all !
Cheers and much love!
The truth shall prevail.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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