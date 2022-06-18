Major EU Leaders Visit Ukraine As Ukraine Calls for Europe To Step Up Its Weapons Supply

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https://gnews.org/post/p668e567
06/16/2022 Leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania are visiting Ukraine in a show of European solidarity as Ukraine calls for Europe to step up its weapons supply. But public support for Ukraine varies from country to country