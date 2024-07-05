BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News July 5, 2024 9AM GMT
142 views • 10 months ago

July 5, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Polls open in Iran for the second round of voting in the presidential election as two candidates face off to lead the nation forward. Cuba accuses the western political and media establishment of pushing a false narrative of China having a base on the Caribbean island. Taking a moment to call out America’s 800 military bases worldwide. Russia gets the red carpet ready, as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a state visit to Moscow on Monday, his first trip abroad since being re-elected. Do join us for our Special Coverage on RT. The UK is set to welcome in new leadership as Labour topples the Tories in snap elections after Rishi Sunak concedes a crushing defeat in the vote he declared himself.

russiawarukrainert
