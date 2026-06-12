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blues rock, outlaw country, 92 BPM shuffle, acoustic slide guitar riff, resonator guitar accents, blues harmonica flourishes, tambourine backbeat, kick drum pulse, upright bass walk, live room bleed, spring reverb, tape saturation, mono vocal shout, sarcastic protest, grungy Americana, repetitive hook chorus, singalong callout, final slide guitar chord
[singer A]
All the food is poison
All the food is poison
[singer A]
The carrot, the peas, the celery sticks
The meat and the fish will make you sick
[transition]
[instrumental]
[acoustic slide guitar riff, kick drum, tambourine on backbeat]
[harmonica enters with melodic flourishes and rhythmic chugging]
[acoustic slide guitar continues repetitive blues riff]
[kick drum and tambourine maintain steady shuffle rhythm]
[singer A]
The apples, tomatoes, wheat and the corn
All the food is poison, don't eat the food
It's poison food
[melodic interlude]
[instrumental]
[harmonica plays sustained notes and vibrato]
[slide guitar adds syncopated accents]
[singer A]
The onions, pickles and the melons too
Even the pasta and the turkey are contaminated food
Don't eat the food
[singer A]
All the food is poison
All the food is poison
[transition]
[instrumental]
[harmonica plays final melodic run]
[instruments fade out on a final slide guitar chord]
[singer A]
Chicken (Poison)
Barley (Poison)
White rice, baked beans, duck l'orange (Poison)
Sunflower seeds (Poison)
Radicchio, hummus, orange (Poison)
Hass avocado (Poison)
Your dad's barbecue brisket (Poison)
Parsley (Poison)
Snout, little babies (Poison)
Fingernails, cigarette burns (Poison)
Scabs (Poison)
Napple napple napple napple napple (Poison)
Try to figure out something else to eat
I'm out of here
(Poison)