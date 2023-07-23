Create New Account
Russian-Chinese warships conduct artillery firing to the Sea of Japan
The Prisoner
Warships of the Russian Navy and Chinese Navy (PLAN) carry out artillery shelling into the Sea of Japan as part of the "North Interaction-2023" joint exercise. During the exercise, the combined ship detachment conducted artillery fire on sea targets on mock enemy surface ships, also driving an unidentified submarine from the exercise area.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

russiachinasea of japan

