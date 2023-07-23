Russian-Chinese warships conduct artillery firing to the Sea of Japan

Warships of the Russian Navy and Chinese Navy (PLAN) carry out artillery shelling into the Sea of Japan as part of the "North Interaction-2023" joint exercise. During the exercise, the combined ship detachment conducted artillery fire on sea targets on mock enemy surface ships, also driving an unidentified submarine from the exercise area.
