Modern Feudalism
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Published Yesterday

The elite cabal families behind the “Conglomerate Empire” have been quietly constructing a modern form of feudalism over the last 150 years to regain greater control of the masses.

Through an elaborate set of strategies, plans and projects formed in secretive think tanks, commissions and labs, deceptive and manipulative concepts, systems, technologies and operatives have been brought together for purposes of domination.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/

~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ public poisons & frequencies – https://yeswise.com/Learning/poisons.htm

~ The Conglomerate Empire (eBook) – https://yeswise.com/Learning/empire.htm

~ natural health – https://reallywell.com



Keywords
sciencefooddeceptioneducationmind controlpoisoncommunismtaxempirehistorycapitalismlawmediacabalsurveillancemedicinefrequencieseconomicswatercorporationtechnologiesdebtresourcesfeudalism

