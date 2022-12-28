US Electric Grid Being Sabotaged in Targeted Attacks; Blackout Warnings Hit Ahead of ‘Deep Freeze’

EPOCH TV - Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/ElectricGridSabotageYT
America’s electric grid is being targeted in attacks for intentional sabotage. Over the last eight months, there have been 106 attacks. Authorities are investigating, and some news outlets are framing these as being launched by domestic extremists. The data doesn’t line up, however, and the full picture suggests instead that an unknown group may be launching coordinated attacks to bring American energy offline.
Meanwhile, multiple energy companies are warning of blackouts ahead of a deep freeze cold snap spreading across the nation. With news of suspected sabotage and potential risk to life, the cases are raising questions of who is behind this, and why.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.