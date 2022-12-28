Create New Account
US Electric Grid Being Sabotaged in Targeted Attacks; Blackout Warnings Hit Ahead of ‘Deep Freeze’
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
EPOCH TV - Crossroads with Joshua Philipp

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/ElectricGridSabotageYT

America’s electric grid is being targeted in attacks for intentional sabotage. Over the last eight months, there have been 106 attacks. Authorities are investigating, and some news outlets are framing these as being launched by domestic extremists. The data doesn’t line up, however, and the full picture suggests instead that an unknown group may be launching coordinated attacks to bring American energy offline.

Meanwhile, multiple energy companies are warning of blackouts ahead of a deep freeze cold snap spreading across the nation. With news of suspected sabotage and potential risk to life, the cases are raising questions of who is behind this, and why.

