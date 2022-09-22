Create New Account
This Is How COVID Started
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 2 months ago

Do you remember how this pandemic started? Let’s refresh your memory:

In this reel, Ken McCarthy, the author of the book ‘Unraveling the Covid Con:

The 2020 – 2022 Blog Posts of Ken McCarthy – How One Marketer Exposed The Truth When It Mattered’, recounts how COVID-19 first came into his radar. 🦠

Ken shares that he initially learned about COVID while he was looking into Chinese news. 📰

Back then, the news articles from China only detailed a mystery virus that was affecting ONLY Chinese people that had emerged from one of the worst polluted cities in China. 🇨🇳

He shares that he originally thought that it was just a Chinese issue… but now it’s a global matter that has changed the course of everyone’s lives altogether. 👀

Leave a ‘😷’ if you agree that the pandemic has changed the world in many ways since 2020. 

Keywords
