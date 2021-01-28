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THURSDAY - JANUARY 28, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://evault.video/view?l=2487743672
EP 2297-9AM BIDEN ADMIN TO UNEMPLOYED OIL WORKERS: "GO MAKE SOLAR PANELS"
John Kerry said Wednesday that President Joe Biden wants fossil fuel workers who lose their jobs to “have better choices” like going to make solar panels. When asked what he has to say to people who believe they are “seeing an end to their livelihoods,” Kerry, who is Biden’s pick as the special presidential envoy for climate, said that the president is focused on creating “new jobs.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16758
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