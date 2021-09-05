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Zohar: Reptilian Humanoid Rulers of Subterranean Realms deep Inside the Hollow Earth [04.09.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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496 views • September 05, 2021
With advances in technology and spelunking, scientific communities are confirming that the Earth’s crust is filled with immense caverns which form vast subterranean networks. Our team of scholars have combed through these details to find the overlap between ancient tales and scientific discoveries.
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...

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21,974 views Premiered 21 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
464K subscribers
https://youtu.be/whbRlrXAm_o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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