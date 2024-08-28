TransDimensional Mapping A Novel Approach to Remote Viewing, with Birdie Jaworski

I co-hosted this video and have permission to post it here.

In this compelling presentation from July 26, 2024, Birdie Jaworski unveils TransDimensional Mapping, a pioneering method of remote viewing that transcends conventional approaches. Drawing on her extensive background in remote viewing, Birdie introduces this innovative technique that has been meticulously developed over decades. TransDimensional Mapping is designed to not only enhance the traditional remote viewing experience but also to create new pathways for connecting with non-human intelligence.





Throughout the video, Birdie provides a comprehensive exploration of the principles, protocols, and practical applications of TransDimensional Mapping. She discusses how this method refines the art of remote viewing by integrating advanced techniques and consciousness exploration, allowing practitioners to access and map new dimensions of reality.





Birdie shares personal stories and examples from her work with law enforcement, corporations, and individuals, demonstrating the effectiveness of TransDimensional Mapping in solving real-world problems and uncovering hidden truths. She also offers practical tips for viewers who are interested in applying these techniques in their own remote viewing practices.





This presentation is essential viewing for anyone interested in the fields of consciousness exploration, remote viewing, or the broader mysteries of the universe. Whether you are a seasoned remote viewer or just starting your journey, Birdie’s insights and experiences will provide valuable knowledge and inspiration.





Visit Birdie at:

https://www.norivets.com

https://www.abqufos.com





