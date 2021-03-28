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Massive scale depopulation due to the Coronavirus vaccine
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22809 views • March 28, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have an interesting article to share regarding a former Pfizer Vice President and science officer who has some interesting information to share and views regarding the covid vaccine and depopulation. Here is link to the full article https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-to-aflds-entirely-possible-this-will-be-used-for-massive-scale-depopulation/
Plus check out this video by Hugo talks https://brandnewtube.com/watch/depopulation-hugo-talks-lockdown_ylyM58zRFRRGkTi.html
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance as we are living in the last days.
Plus check out this video by Hugo talks https://brandnewtube.com/watch/depopulation-hugo-talks-lockdown_ylyM58zRFRRGkTi.html
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance as we are living in the last days.
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