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#7 Előadás Árvai Attila - Író, Pszichológus
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45 views • December 12, 2020
2020. Szeptember 11. #7 Előadás (14 perc)
Árvai Attila - Író, Pszichológus
Attila nem éppen emócióktól mentesen odatette magát a jelenlegi helyzet értékelésében. Karakteresen "odab..sz" és kerek-perec kimondja a tényeket kertelés nélkül.
Génszekvencia = DNS-szekvencia. Ez határozza meg azt az örökletes genetikai információt, ami minden élő szervezet működésének alapprogramját adja. Tehát röviden a teljes génállományod! (Ref: https://hu.wikipedia.org/wiki/DNS-szekven)
9:45: "A PCR teszt kukába való!" Dr. Boros Jenő
Árvai Attila - Író, Pszichológus
Attila nem éppen emócióktól mentesen odatette magát a jelenlegi helyzet értékelésében. Karakteresen "odab..sz" és kerek-perec kimondja a tényeket kertelés nélkül.
Génszekvencia = DNS-szekvencia. Ez határozza meg azt az örökletes genetikai információt, ami minden élő szervezet működésének alapprogramját adja. Tehát röviden a teljes génállományod! (Ref: https://hu.wikipedia.org/wiki/DNS-szekven)
9:45: "A PCR teszt kukába való!" Dr. Boros Jenő
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