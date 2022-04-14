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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: Now you see the only thing that Xi Jinping is obsessed with is to bring down the dominance of the US dollar. That’s the only concern of the CCP. Xi enjoys watching the Chinese people go hungry because of his experience of starvation