VACCINE FAILURE! Patients Hospitalized, Dying Mostly FULLY 'VACCINATED'!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to reveal that the "Delta Variant" may not be the killer, but that the 'vaccines' are likely causing the trauma being treated at hospitals.
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV