Toxic Dentistry and Your Health with Dr. Spiker Davis
160 views • 6 months ago

“Your mouth is a window to your health!” Dr. Spiker Davis, a board-certified cosmetic dentist, adjunct professor, and advocate for a healthier approach to dentistry. He has pioneered advancements in cosmetic dentistry, including porcelain veneers, while championing biological dentistry to ensure safer dental practices.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Dr. Spiker Davis as they highlight the crucial link between nutrition, dental well-being, and overall health. With a focus on eliminating harmful substances like mercury amalgam fillings, Dr. Davis is reshaping the dental landscape to prioritize patient safety and health.

For more information about Dr. Spiker Davis or Cosmetic Dental Associates, visit https://cosmeticdentistshouston.com/ or call his office at 713-781-2899.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthdental healthdr steven hotzewellness revolutiontoxic dentistry
