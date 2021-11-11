What is MOST IMPORTANT?

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20 views • November 11, 2021
This short video shows how we are taught to obey everything EXCEPT Jesus. That is what is wrong with the churches.
To learn more, click the link to watch a video called "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
To learn more, click the link to watch a video called "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
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