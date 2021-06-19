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Living During the Tribulation Part 3 War Against the Saints
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90 views • June 19, 2021
Living During the Tribulation
Part 3: War Against the Saints
JULY 26, 2020
RLJ-1766
https://www.eaec.org
It is mystery to the Supreme Leader how the Christians seem to thrive in midst of danger and hardship. The troops of the World Federation sent to kill them are often incinerated under mysterious circumstances. Despite the miracles they have witnessed, not all Christians are at the same spiritual level.
This is why some choose use captured weapons against the World Federation. Thirty-five years later the world is restored, people are gainfully employed and enjoying life once again. The Supreme Leader knows about the predictions in the Bible and sets about preparing for an invasion from outer space.
The Pastor talks incessantly about a sinister power who wants to take over the earth. One morning there is a great stir among the Christians when holy angels begin to seal the forehead of every man, woman, and child who is born again against the coming judgment on the World Federation. The Great Tribulation is about to begin!
Sermon Outline:
https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1766.pdf
Part 3: War Against the Saints
JULY 26, 2020
RLJ-1766
https://www.eaec.org
It is mystery to the Supreme Leader how the Christians seem to thrive in midst of danger and hardship. The troops of the World Federation sent to kill them are often incinerated under mysterious circumstances. Despite the miracles they have witnessed, not all Christians are at the same spiritual level.
This is why some choose use captured weapons against the World Federation. Thirty-five years later the world is restored, people are gainfully employed and enjoying life once again. The Supreme Leader knows about the predictions in the Bible and sets about preparing for an invasion from outer space.
The Pastor talks incessantly about a sinister power who wants to take over the earth. One morning there is a great stir among the Christians when holy angels begin to seal the forehead of every man, woman, and child who is born again against the coming judgment on the World Federation. The Great Tribulation is about to begin!
Sermon Outline:
https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1766.pdf
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