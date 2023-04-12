The 90 degree wheel class advertisement 2023Jan26

https://alchemyastrologer.com/app/pla... I will continue to teach and review the timeless teaching of Astrology as Arthyr asked me to. We have great interactive learning experience this month. - see below - The class we will cover. 1. We will cover the horary chart for the class time. 2. Fixed stars that relate to the astrology of the coming month 3. Cover a current event in the world (applied horary quick read). 4. Review some of Arthyr's charts and Videos. The 90-Degree Wheel is a branch of astrology brought to light in the early 20th Century. While avoiding the typical house and signs, the analogy between two or more planetary associations through their midpoints is nothing short of a true scientific form of astrology.

