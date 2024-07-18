BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SN1425: America Activated, Cause For Alarm & The Dark Turning ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
71 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
19 views • 9 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v57fn0t-sn1425-america-activated-cause-for-alarm-and-the-dark-turning-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/07/19/sn1425-america-activated-cause-for-alarm-the-dark-turning/]


This is not an apologist episode for Trump. This is a recognition of the seriousness of the assassination attempt against the 45th President of the United States of America. The reality, seriousness and scope of the aforementioned statements cannot be underestimated. We are moving from a time of typical political rhetoric to practical kinetic solutions.


The spiritual war is manifesting itself in politics. One of its many masks is that of a civil war, and the creeping potentiality of it grows with Donald Trump narrowly missing a bullet to the face. The deep state illuminati cabal will take another attempt at his life, and this, while emboldening his supporters, will continue to enrage and agitate his opponents. These are the naturally occurring moves in this battle of attrition disguised as a game of chess.


The controlling elites are pushing everyone to a point of activation, they’re making their moves and we have to make ours. This is the escalation of the threat continuum. 5th generational warfare has demonstrated that even former presidents are targets, and all forms of war will be waged. The shot around the world has been fired, did you hear it? Get locked in.


Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/Zg5SKv3n


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Keywords
podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy