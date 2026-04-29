BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iran & Ukraine conflicts part of one massive ‘Great Game’ from the Arctic to the Middle East - global struggle - Lawrence Wilkerson, ret col. & chief of staff US Sect of State
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1382 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 3 days ago

 Iran & Ukraine conflicts part of one massive ‘Great Game’ from the Arctic to the Middle East 

The Iran and Ukraine conflicts are just part of a “Great Game Renewed,” retired US Army Colonel Lawrence B. Wilkerson tells Norwegian academic Glenn Diesen.

💬 “We are engaged in a global struggle,” Wilkerson says:

🌏 The top of the military theater is the Arctic — where China has gained access via Russia, which the US opposes

🌏 The middle of the theater is the Baltic and the Baltic states — which, he argues, are trying their best to start a war with Russia

🌏 The center is Ukraine, as well as Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan — the Caucasus in general — and Central Asia

🌏 And the bottom is Iran

💬 “I don't know if Donald Trump knows this. But there are people behind Donald Trump who know this. There are people in the Pentagon who know this – and I don't mean Peter Hegseth.”

The essence of the US “Great Game” right now is its war against China through numerous proxies, according to the retired colonel. 

But the problem is that the US is already stretched to the breaking point and its power is declining rapidly — while Trump is accelerating its demise through military actions and sanctions.


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Willow Tohi
Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of &#8220;real possibility&#8221; of apocalypse

Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of “real possibility” of apocalypse

Willow Tohi
Trump Says U.S. Has &#8216;Already Won&#8217; Iran War but Seeks &#8216;Bigger Margin&#8217;

Trump Says U.S. Has ‘Already Won’ Iran War but Seeks ‘Bigger Margin’

Garrison Vance
Japan’s Coal and Nuclear Expansion Poses Risk to Renewable Energy Growth, Report Claims

Japan’s Coal and Nuclear Expansion Poses Risk to Renewable Energy Growth, Report Claims

Edison Reed
China tightens grip on rare earth minerals, escalating global supply chain tensions

China tightens grip on rare earth minerals, escalating global supply chain tensions

Patrick Lewis
Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy