2000+ year ago Plato's Allegory Of The Cave, this is more fitting NOW than EVER! PROOF: FAKE NEW covid-19 & THIS ELECTION AND THE PEOPLE THAT BOUGHT IT

From covid-19 to the THEFT OF THE WHITE HOUSE! Half this country rushed out to get a jab! Million miles from even a single question, let alone any research...... With their absolute blind Faith and compliance, millions made a ultimate life changing decision, To Their ALLEGIANCE THE LYING CORRUPT MEDIA/GOVERNMENT!!!! Being IGNORANT DOESN'T make one STUPID, not doing the research, DOES make one STUPID, doing the RESEARCH/ & STILL getting the SHOT 100% DEFINITIVELY & ABSOLUTELY makes them not only the STUPIDEST PERSON but the MOST IGNORANT one also! POSSIBLY being one of the MOST ADVANCED RACES to LIVE on EARTH......... Historians may rethink that! And now it's QUITE OBVIOUS how PLATO'S ALLEGORY OF THE CAVE a 2000++ year old story is PREVALENT more TODAY THAN EVER!!!!