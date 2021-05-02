BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2000+ year ago Plato's Allegory Of The Cave, this is more fitting NOW than EVER! PROOF: FAKE NEW covid-19 & THIS ELECTION AND THE PEOPLE THAT BOUGHT IT
Monkeyfistz
Monkeyfistz
0 follower
Follow
1
Share
Report
351 views • May 02, 2021
From covid-19 to the THEFT OF THE WHITE HOUSE! Half this country rushed out to get a jab! Million miles from even a single question, let alone any research...... With their absolute blind Faith and compliance, millions made a ultimate life changing decision, To Their ALLEGIANCE THE LYING CORRUPT MEDIA/GOVERNMENT!!!! Being IGNORANT DOESN'T make one STUPID, not doing the research, DOES make one STUPID, doing the RESEARCH/ & STILL getting the SHOT 100% DEFINITIVELY & ABSOLUTELY makes them not only the STUPIDEST PERSON but the MOST IGNORANT one also! POSSIBLY being one of the MOST ADVANCED RACES to LIVE on EARTH......... Historians may rethink that! And now it's QUITE OBVIOUS how PLATO'S ALLEGORY OF THE CAVE a 2000++ year old story is PREVALENT more TODAY THAN EVER!!!!
Keywords
lovewwg1wgamagapandemickagthe great awakeningfakenewsplandemiccovidhoaxfakedemicgood vibrationsplato philosophythe killer jabeverythings faketrumps return
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy