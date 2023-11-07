Ezra Levant fills in on Infowars as the guest host

Broadcasting from the Infowars studio in Texas, Ezra covers some of the most impactful topics in Canada, including a warning to liberty-minded Americans of what could come their way if the U.S. re-elects Joe Biden or moves even more left with a replacement like California Governor Gavin Newsom.
