© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Philippians 3:8-21 JOY IN KNOWING JESUS
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 26, 2021
Philippians 3:8-21 JOY IN KNOWING JESUS - Believers Gain Joy Through Knowing Jesus And Living In Obedience To Him.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Goals help us establish new behaviors, keep us focused on a desired outcome, and serve as guides that help us sustain some type of momentum to keep going. Some goals may be steps toward a larger goal like running three miles a day with the hope of eventually running a marathon. We set goals for all kinds of things, including physical fitness, skills, and financial goals. But what about setting spiritual goals? What would a spiritual goal look like? Paul gives us some clues in Philippians chapter 3.
What do goals reveal about a person’s priorities and view of self? What do spiritual goals reveal about a person’s view of salvation and God?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Goals help us establish new behaviors, keep us focused on a desired outcome, and serve as guides that help us sustain some type of momentum to keep going. Some goals may be steps toward a larger goal like running three miles a day with the hope of eventually running a marathon. We set goals for all kinds of things, including physical fitness, skills, and financial goals. But what about setting spiritual goals? What would a spiritual goal look like? Paul gives us some clues in Philippians chapter 3.
What do goals reveal about a person’s priorities and view of self? What do spiritual goals reveal about a person’s view of salvation and God?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.