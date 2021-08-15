Top Scientists confirm COVID VACCINES are sophisticated BIO-WEAPONS - MILLIONS now CONFIRMED DEAD

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Still the Sheep remain asleep as they are slaughtered one by one from this non approved Gene Therapy injection which of course they just laugh at while their blood is clotting inside their lungs and brains.
If I were them, I would be doing a little research on this Agenda 21.
No Matter, all the information is right HERE. Watch it if you don't believe you're about to DIE.
SOURCE: https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=6115a4e1c40e8c4bfbd9581a
Mirrored - wil paranormal