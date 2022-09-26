Credit/Debit Card - Skimmer Theft Sep22

Card Readers Part I - Deep Insert

:53 Deep insert skimming explanation

:54 Skimming devices explained

1:22 Variations of deep insert skimmers

Card Readers Part II - Overlay Types



1:31 Experts show how devices steal your credit and debit card info

1:15 Finding an ATM Skimmer in Vienna

:51 How To Spot a Skimmer on A Gas Pump - Left-side audio only

2:20 Gang's 11,000 Victims of ATM Card Skimming

2:15 How the 'Skim Reaper' protects you from credit card skimmers

Jim Stone's comment: BEWARE of new highly sophisticated ATM bank card skimmers. They are less than a millimeter thick, fit perfectly in the credit card slot of an ATM and they read the magnetic strip on the card to get the card data. A sideways facing pinhole camera then steals your PIN when you enter it. This is crazy stuff, someone spent an enormous pile developing this totally un-noticeable contraption. That was NOT done by "uncle Bob", there's a major company behind this.

