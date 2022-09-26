Credit/Debit Card - Skimmer Theft Sep22

Card Readers Part I - Deep Insert
:53 Deep insert skimming explanation
:54 Skimming devices explained
1:22 Variations of deep insert skimmers
Card Readers Part II - Overlay Types
1:31 Experts show how devices steal your credit and debit card info
1:15 Finding an ATM Skimmer in Vienna
:51 How To Spot a Skimmer on A Gas Pump - Left-side audio only
2:20 Gang's 11,000 Victims of ATM Card Skimming
2:15 How the 'Skim Reaper' protects you from credit card skimmers
8 clips, 11:24.
Jim Stone's comment: BEWARE of new highly sophisticated ATM bank card skimmers. They are less than a millimeter thick, fit perfectly in the credit card slot of an ATM and they read the magnetic strip on the card to get the card data. A sideways facing pinhole camera then steals your PIN when you enter it. This is crazy stuff, someone spent an enormous pile developing this totally un-noticeable contraption. That was NOT done by "uncle Bob", there's a major company behind this.
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2022/09/say-hello-to-crazy-thin-deep-insert-atm-skimmers/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.