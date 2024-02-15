Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who had Louis Farrakhan supporting Donald Trump on their 2024 bingo card? 🎯
channel image
GalacticStorm
2201 Subscribers
Shop now
99 views
Published 14 hours ago

Well, well. Is the country actually uniting under PDJT??

Farrakhan: “God has him here. Do you think that God is not interested in who is President of the United States of America? Especially when it is out of the time of evil?”


IMO -This is huge. We were told a “Black Pop awakening” was one of [their] biggest fears.

source:

https://t.me/STEALTHWARRIOR7/720526

Keywords
presidentmagadonald j trumppresidential racetrump 2024agenda 47

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket