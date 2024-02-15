Who had Louis Farrakhan supporting Donald Trump on their 2024 bingo card? 🎯

Well, well. Is the country actually uniting under PDJT??
Farrakhan: “God has him here. Do you think that God is not interested in who is President of the United States of America? Especially when it is out of the time of evil?”
IMO -This is huge. We were told a “Black Pop awakening” was one of [their] biggest fears.
source:
