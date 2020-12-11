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Ken Baxter on Patriotic Spending
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16 views • December 11, 2020
Originally published in January of 2015, spending our hard earned dollars on American products is even more important today. As we as a country put the dreaded CCP virus behind us, support for American companies producing products in America will help our nation heal. Thanks for watching! Visit our website at: https://mianv.org
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