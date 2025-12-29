BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kim Iversen - Can Ivermectin Cure Cancer?? Florida Is About To Find Out!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
711 followers
Follow
110 views • 22 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole, And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N9uS2t96_NY

Content Creator: https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen?e9s=src_v1_cmd


Kim Iversen - Can Ivermectin Cure Cancer?? Florida Is About To Find Out!


Florida is launching a bold $60 million cancer research initiative that prioritizes repurposed drugs like ivermectin, sparking intense debate on its potential. Kim Iversen's video dives into this development, questioning if the antiparasitic could truly cure cancer amid promising preclinical data.


Video Highlights

Florida's Cancer Innovation Fund, announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis, allocates funds for 12-month clinical trials on ivermectin and nutrition-based approaches.


Inspired partly by Joe Rogan podcast claims from Mel Gibson, the state aims for rapid, measurable outcomes in underserved areas.


Preclinical studies show ivermectin inhibiting cancer cell growth in labs and mice.


