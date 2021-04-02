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Everything this dude said in this MOVIE clip in 1981 was 100% true.
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433 views • April 02, 2021
SantaSurfer on Telegram
My Dinner With Andre Movie (Excerpt)
But, it was in a MOVIE so you dont think it’s real. I guess we can call it double reverse psychology. In this case, tell them the real truth in a “fake” setting over and over and they’ll never figure out the truth.
My Dinner With Andre Movie (Excerpt)
But, it was in a MOVIE so you dont think it’s real. I guess we can call it double reverse psychology. In this case, tell them the real truth in a “fake” setting over and over and they’ll never figure out the truth.
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