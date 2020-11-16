Episode 123 - The Truth About the Blinding Effect of Political Bias

In order for your average Democrat / Liberal / Trump-hater to reconcile their world view, they must maintain certain beliefs based on inaccurate information, lies or on a series of woke, virtue-signalling platitudes. Unfortunately for them (and the country) much of what they believe tends to be anti-American, anti-capitalism, anti-Constitution and, most importantly (to them) anti-Trump.



But that's only half of the story!



They must protect these beliefs by figuratively putting on blinders that inhibit their vision of the many truths that contradict their world view. Additionally, they end up endorsing character assassination, political persecution and prosecution of their political opponents, which is standard practice from their leaders.



At the end of the day, they are blinded by their political bias.