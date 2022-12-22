Create New Account
Bioweapon Truth: The WORST Is Yet To Come
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


Dec 21, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane discusses the realities of what we can expect from the C19 shots in how deaths and injury will play out. According to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, one of the most well known front line doctors, the worst is yet to be seen. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21svio-live-7pm-bioweapon-truth-the-worst-is-yet-to-come.html


healthadverse effectsvaccinetruthvaccine injuriesmedicinedeathsworstbioweaponjabshotinoculationinjectiondr sherri tenpennycovidc19truth in medicinedr jane rubydr rubydr jane

