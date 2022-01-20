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DOCUMENTARY: 'I AM NOT MISINFORMATION' | COVID-19 VACCINE ADVERSE EVENTS (MIRRORED)
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1189 views • January 20, 2022
DOCUMENTARY: 'I AM NOT MISINFORMATION' | COVID-19 VACCINE ADVERSE EVENTS (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from Bitchute channel Nomad Soul at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ALmxBphwFZPd/
In today’s covid crazy world of censorship and this ‘one sided narrative’, it takes courage to stand up and speak out.
Take a journey with this group of vaccine injured individuals and health professionals as they share their experiences in an effort to educate the public on the issues that the mainstream media overtly refuse to cover.
“I Am Not Misinformation” presents what is being censored by the corporate media and denied by health authorities.
https://dsee.ca/i-am-not-misinformation/
LESS
Category None
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
MIrrored from Bitchute channel Nomad Soul at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ALmxBphwFZPd/
In today’s covid crazy world of censorship and this ‘one sided narrative’, it takes courage to stand up and speak out.
Take a journey with this group of vaccine injured individuals and health professionals as they share their experiences in an effort to educate the public on the issues that the mainstream media overtly refuse to cover.
“I Am Not Misinformation” presents what is being censored by the corporate media and denied by health authorities.
https://dsee.ca/i-am-not-misinformation/
LESS
Category None
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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