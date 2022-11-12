MIRRORED

Just a Dude

Published September 8, 2022



https://rumble.com/v1j9csv-jimmy-savile-and-the-9th-circle.html

An exceptional documentary by Russel Burton that exposes Jimmy Savile's involvement with institutional pedophile rings





In recent years, in the light of the exposed cover-up of television personality, Jimmy Savile’s pedophiliac ways, and the dark secrets of Westminster finally being revealed, the shocking truth of the elite and its involvement in a child abuse network that stretches far beyond the United Kingdom has broken free from the underground ‘kooky’ conspiracy websites and made into the public eye.





But for decades people have warned of this shocking reality and their testimonies and concerns have been dismissed or even ridiculed. Such claims have been hidden by the government-controlled mainstream media, but it is coming more and more well-known that there is a worldwide network of high-ranking individuals such as religious leaders, MPs, judges, doctors, and many more involved.