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Brave NZ doctors can no longer keep quiet about COVID Vaccine mandates
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475 views • October 27, 2021
Brave and wonderful ladies in the NZ health industry speak out about the mandates on health workers and others, and the injuries caused by the vaccines. How the NZ government is causing division and undue stress on the population. A government who clearly does not care for their people anymore!
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