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MERRICK GARLAND: ANTIFA RIOTS NOT TERRORISM IF HAPPENS AT NIGHT (MIRROR)
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1 view • February 23, 2021
Feb 22, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the statements made today by the Biden Administration’s pick for Attorney General, including a terrorism loophole for Antifa, a vowed witch hunt against Patriotism, and a new crusade for gun control.
They also detail the new name being used in the UK for vaccine passports, “COVID Status Certification”, and they share the first preview of the upcoming documentary, “The Greatest Reset.”
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 02/22/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/merrick-garland-antifa-riots-not-terrorism-if-happens-at-night
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the statements made today by the Biden Administration’s pick for Attorney General, including a terrorism loophole for Antifa, a vowed witch hunt against Patriotism, and a new crusade for gun control.
They also detail the new name being used in the UK for vaccine passports, “COVID Status Certification”, and they share the first preview of the upcoming documentary, “The Greatest Reset.”
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 02/22/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/merrick-garland-antifa-riots-not-terrorism-if-happens-at-night
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