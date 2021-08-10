How Did Bill Gates Become "The Worlds Most Powerful Doctor??"

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It’s stunning how Gates went from being a personality disordered clodpole to a narcissistic piece of filth who pushes the Lucifer Elixir. It’s obvious he was picked and groomed just like Zuckerberg.
Have any sleepy doubters still in a coma in your life? Show them Gates rocking back and forth in some sort of trance, unable to answer the most basic questions. Ask them how this socially awkward nitwit got to where he has because it’s either nepotism or submission to something formidable